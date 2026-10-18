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Charlotte Crosby's fiance breaks silence after star undergoes surgery

Charlotte's fiance, Jake Ankers, also thanked followers for their support following their baby loss

By
Web Desk
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Published October 18, 2026

On Friday, Charlotte first shared the heartbreaking news of her silent miscarriage
On Friday, Charlotte first shared the heartbreaking news of her silent miscarriage

Charlotte Crosby has shared a health update as she undergoes surgery following her second silent miscarriage.

The Geordie Shore star, 36, is a mother to her two daughters, Alba, four, and Pixi, one.

The British personality shared the update from her hospital ward on Friday after revealing the heartbreaking news to her followers.

Charlotte's fiance, Jake Ankers, also thanked followers for their support following their baby loss.

READ MORE: Charlotte Crosby opens up on heartbreaking miscarriage during live broadcast

He wrote: 'Today Charlotte underwent surgery and we honestly can't thank you all enough for the love and support you've all shown us.

'Every comment, message and personal experience you've all shared with us about pregnancy and miscarriage has meant more than you'll ever know.

'Your words have given us so much hope during such a difficult time and staying positive for what the future holds. From the bottom of our hearts thank you all.'

Later in the day, Jake admitted it had been one of the 'longest and hardest days of his life', as Charlotte returned home from hospital after her surgery.

He said: 'Possibly one of the longest and hardest days I've had in a long time. In fact, this whole week has been incredibly difficult, both physically and emotionally.'

On Friday, Charlotte first shared the heartbreaking news of her silent miscarriage. She discovered she was pregnant last month but learned at her eight week scan, she had miscarried.

READ MORE: 'Geordie Shore' alum reveals if she wants her daughters to watch the show

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