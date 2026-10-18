Roland Mouret addresses Victoria Beckham's claim he made her cry

Roland Mouret responds to Victoria Beckham's emotional confession about their relationship

Roland Mouret shared an interesting insight into his relationship with Victoria Beckham after she claimed that the designer used to make her cry during the early stages of the career.

The French designer has now shared his perspective on Victoria's comments in his memoir, I Am Roland Mouret: The Butcher's Boy Who Dressed the World.

In extracts published by The Times, Roland insisted that he 'never set out to make her cry' and admitted that he did not even remember the incident happening.

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He wrote in his memoir: 'I knew I would never do anything to Victoria to hurt her. I would never set out to make her cry.'

Before he began working with Victoria, they met over a dinner with her husband David, who he said 'arrived late and didn't talk much'.

He recalled how Victoria quizzed him on if he fancied David and told him that she thinks 'all gay men fancy my husband'.

Ronald, who has also designed clothes for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, recently made headlines after revealing that he 'embarrassed' the Duchess of Sussex, who subsequently refused to wear his clothes ever again following a mishap.

In his memoir, Roland wrote that the Duchess of Sussex had vowed never to wear his clothes again after his fashion house 'embarrassed' her by mistakenly asking for freebie clothes back through the Princess of Wales's office, according to a new book.

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