Kate Middleton inspires Meghan Markle to take up a rare gesture

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may not agree on many things but it seems that the Princess of Wales may have inspired Meghan to take up a gesture that she herself once did.

Judi James, author and body language expert, told The Mirror that Meghan took up a gesture after her wedding day that Kate made.

James pointed out that Meghan uses to carry a ‘small body barrier’ in a ‘strategic’ way which was to avoid any attention towards her belly area. James was of the view that since married people often get asked about when would they be having a baby, Meghan opted for this motion to steer away any eagle eyes directed at her.

“One annoying and embarrassing trait once you marry is that everyone starts asking when you’re going to have a baby and attention does start to focus on the tummy area,” pointed James.

“With her head shaded by her large, angled hat she holds Harry’s arm for balance as she descends the stairs in her heeled court shoes. The clutch bag was a favourite of Kate Middleton’s and like Kate she carried it as a small body barrier just below her waist.”

James shared that Meghan’s ‘Audrey Hepburn-chic outfit’ exuded an ‘air of grown-up elegance and glamour.’

Apart from this gesture, the two royal women also seem to have a favourite designer in common.

Over the years, Meghan and Kate have returned to the same French designer, Roland Mouret, for their big event.

Mouret has designed outfits for both for whether it’s for red carpets or a royal tour. Mouret’s classic and elegant clothes have fit the bill for both Kate and Meghan.