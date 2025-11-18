 
At London summit, Kate Middleton wears a suit 'not available for sale yet'

Kate Middleton hosted The Future Workforce Summit in London on Tuesday

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Kate Middleton looked elegant as she attended an event in London as part of royal duties on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account shared multiple photos of  Princess Catherine at The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

Kate wore a light grey suit jacket for the occasion. Royal observers noted that Kate Middleton appeared to be wearing a suit by Roland Mouret, which as for now isn't available for purchase to the public.

A style expert noted that the Princess of Wales has previously worn suits in burgundy and camel by the same brand before they were released for sale.

The future queen made a speech highlighting love as the number one thing that "fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults." 

During her speech, the Princess of Wales urged private sector employers to invest more in children’s early years.

According to local media, the event attended by Kate has been coined the "first of its kind" and will bring together the UK’s most influential business leaders to drive further action and investment in the early years. 

Kate Middleton is making a gradual return to royal duties after revealing that she's in remission from cancer.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year after King Charles's diagnosis.

The wife of Prince William completed her preventive chemotherapy in August 2024 and seems to be on the road to recovery since then.


