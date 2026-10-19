Barbara Palvin shares how she 'bounced back' for VS show 6 weeks postpartum

Barbara Palvin insists that walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just six weeks after she gave birth is “nothing major.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage on Sunday, October 18, the Victoria’s Secret Angel noted that maternity leave in America is 6-8 weeks. “I’m six weeks tomorrow, so nothing major happening here,” she said while getting her hair and makeup done. “I’m just putting a load of laundry and walking down the runway.”

Still, it’s nothing short of impressive that the new mom will be putting on her angel wings so soon after giving birth. Palvin, 33, credits the “free time” she had during pregnancy to help her stay in shape.

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin rings in first birthday since becoming a mother

“Before I was pregnant I was eating a lot of junk food,” she said. “And now I was… organic, farmer’s market, cooking everyday. I had a lot of time on my hands. So, that helped me bounce back easier and quicker.”

Each year since they got married, Palvin’s husband Dylan Sprouse has been front and centre in the audience cheering her on, often orchestrating some sort of surprise. Last year, for instance, he held up giant cardboard cutouts of their pets. It remains to be seen what — if anything — the new dad has planned this year.

“I don’t think he has energy or time to think about what he could do. So, if he surprises me with something — great,” Palvin said, before adding, “But I told him to just focus on the baby. He’s alone with her right now.”

The couple, who tied the knot

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse reacts to Barabara Palvin walking the VS show 6 weeks postpartum