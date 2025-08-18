Dylan Sprouse's wife Barbara Palvin gives major health update

Barbara Palvin breaks silence on endometriosis surgery

Barbara Palvin has opened up about endometriosis surgery.

On Sunday, the wife of Dylan Sprouse took to Instagram and shared a major health update.

Sharing some candid photos along with pictures from hospital, Barbara wrote a long caption revealing her years long journey battling the condition.

She wrote, “Hi guys, it’s been a while! Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share - for some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods.”

The model went on to write, “Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow , sleepless nights on the bathroom floor . I thought this was just how it works for me.”

“But recently I’ve been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that. I’ve been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations,” she continued.

Barbara added, “So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on. Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference.”

Encouraging her fans, Barbara added, “If you suspect that you could have endometriosis I encourage you to find it out. It helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed. That’s also why I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal.”

In conclusion, Barbara expressed her excitement of moving forward, writing, “I’m excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”