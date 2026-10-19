Megan Thee Stallion finally gets her Victoria Secret's moment

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t come to the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to play nice — she came to steal the spotlight.

The rapper, 31, brought serious heat to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday, October 18, delivering a two-song performance that had the runway buzzing.

With a crew of dancers behind her, Megan opened with Her before turning up the energy with Body during the show’s Winter Reprise segment.

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And if anyone expected her to hold back, her pre-show comments made one thing clear: absolutely not.

Speaking to Scott Evans on the pink carpet, Megan reflected on finally making it to the iconic event after years of asking for her moment.

“This is so unreal. This is so full circle. I feel like everybody has seen that I’ve been tweeting about this since I was like 14,” she said.

“Honestly, I was like, ‘Damn, it’s about time.’ No, but I feel so grateful. I feel so much gratitude. I feel so blessed. I’m just extremely excited to be here. I feel like I don’t know if everybody is as excited as I am. I’m pretty sure they are, but…”

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Naturally, gratitude wasn’t the only thing on her mind. Megan also had a warning for anyone tuning in.

“I came to eat. I came to devour and that’s what I’m going to do on the runway,” she added. “I feel like it’s not a secret that I eat it down every time I get on the stage. If you’re ready to see a baddie do her thing, tune in!”

Megan wasn’t the only star bringing music to the runway. Megan Moroney, KATSEYE and Tate McRae also joined the all-women performance lineup.