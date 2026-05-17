Megan Thee Stallion shares how she's getting 'magic back' into her life

Megan Thee Stallion reveals some of her favourite anime

Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying some well-deserved down time — just in time for hot girl summer.

The Grammy-winning rapper has been laying low ever since her sudden exit from Moulin Rouge! on Broadway following her breakup from NBA star Klay Thompson, who she accused of cheating. But on Friday, May 15, Megan broke her social media silence to share an update with fans.

“What’s up y’all? It’s your girl Megan Thee Stallion AKA the Hot Girl coach,” the 31-year-old said to her 32.7 million Instagram followers.

The WAP hitmaker then turned the camera to her fur babies as she celebrated being “reunited” with her “sons,” i.e., her cat and dog.

“So finally, after Broadway, I am home and I am ready to have some me time,” she shared as she finally got around to answering one of the questions she would get asked the most by devoted fans she would run into outside of the theatres: What is Megan Thee Stallion watching right now?

Longtime hotties would know that Megan is an avid anime fan. In honour of the month of May, AKA Ani-may, the rapper shared that she is rewatching Black Clover and plans to begin rewatching Inuyasha — her “comfort anime.”

“Right now, on my downtime, I’m definitely feeling nostalgic. I’m feeling like I need a little bit of magic back,” she reflected. “So I think I’m finna start rewatching Black Clover... I’m definitely gonna start rewatching Inuyasha again, because it makes me feel like I’m at home.”

Some of Megan’s honorary mentions also included classics like Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul, and Yu Yu Hakasho.