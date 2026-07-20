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Justin Bieber hugs one BTS member after halftime performance

BTS and Justin backstage moment went viral online: Watch

By
Javeria Shahid
|

Published July 20, 2026

Justin Bieber hugs one BTS member after halftime performance
Justin Bieber hugs one BTS member after halftime performance

One BTS member was first to greet Justin Bieber just after he completed his live performance at the Halftime show.

The Baby hitmaker and the Bangtan Boys headlined the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on July 19, delivering back-to-back performances during the massive 11-minute musical spectacle.

Held at MetLife Stadium during the final between Argentina and Spain, the historic event marked one of the biggest shared stages for both global pop forces.

Following the Grammy winning Canadian pop star’s rendition, a video of him and BTS member V (Taehyung) sharing a warm backstage moment went viral online.

Taehyung, 30, immediately congratulated the Justin, 32, as he walked off the main stage, highlighting the long-standing mutual respect between the artists.

For the unversed, BTS performed their massive 2020 global hit Dynamite while wearing coordinated black-and-red outfits.

They even added altered football-themed lyrics to fit the occasion.

Justin, meanwhile, performed a raw, acoustic rendition of his emotional ballad Everything Hallelujah from his album Swag II with just his voice and a guitar.

Before their Halftime stint, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt from Ted Lasso gave a comedic, in-character introduction to them. 

Other stars who rounded out the 11-minute production included Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and Coldplay.

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