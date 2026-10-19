Gisele Bündchen returns to VS show in surprise appearance

Gisele Bündchen may have retired from the runway, but apparently, she isn’t done teasing Victoria’s Secret fans just yet.

The 46-year-old supermodel made a surprise appearance during the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18, popping up in the opening livestream scene before Bella Hadid took over the runway.

Lounging in pink lace lingerie and a silky robe, Bündchen asked, “Are you ready for the show?” But it was her message at the end that really got fans talking.

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After the models wrapped up the finale, she returned with a cheeky tease: “Wasn’t that amazing,” she began, before adding, “You are going to be seeing more of me real soon. Ciao!”

A comeback hint? Fans might want to keep their wings ready.

Bündchen last walked the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2006, although she continued working with the brand until ending her contract in 2007.

She famously wore the $15 million Red Hot Fantasy Bra in 2000, featuring 300 carats of Thai rubies.

But lingerie modeling eventually became less comfortable for her. In her 2018 memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, she recalled, “For the first five years, I felt comfortable modelling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong,” adding, “Give me a tail, a cape, wings - please, anything to cover me up a little!”

Bündchen later returned for a Victoria’s Secret campaign in 2023. Now, she’s balancing life with husband Joaquim Valente and their son, born in February 2025.

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The surprise appearance comes just days after she was photographed using crutches and wearing a medical boot in Miami Beach.