Gisele Bündchen's confidence speaks volumes amid Tom Brady drama

February 22, 2026

Gisele Bündchen looked completely unbothered this week.

The supermodel was spotted cruising down a hedge-lined street on yet another mommy-and-me bike ride with her youngest son – her third outing in a week – dressed in soft beige activewear and a baseball cap.

Her baby rode safely in front, bare feet swinging, while one detail caught everyone’s eye: a wedding ring sparkling in the sun.

The serene moment comes a sex-husband Tom Brady continues to make headlines over rumoured ties to TikTok star Alix Earle.

"Tom and Gisele only communicate when it comes to the kids," a source told Us Weekly. "The dust has settled...

"But he tries not to meddle in her personal life. He hears things from the kids here and there, but tries to stay neutral.

"Gisele doesn't care about who Tom's dating. She's all about letting go. As long as Tom's making the kids a priority when he has them, she's not concerned."

Bündchen quietly married partner Joaquim Valente in December during an intimate ceremony at their Surfside, Florida home.

Meanwhile, Brady and Earle sparked buzz after being seen together in St.Barths. People magazine reported they were “hooking up,” while an astrologer told TMZ their chemistry is “through the roof,” citing “instant attraction.”

"Now here's the kicker. In astrology, they have something in their charts that is known as a karmic grand cross," he said, calling the dynamic "difficult to work out."

As for Gisele? She’s pedaling forward – literally and figuratively.

