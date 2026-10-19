Jason Sudeikis praises ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde while reflecting on their split

The former couple share son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, 10

Jason Sudeikis has done a lot of self-reflection ever since his split from Olivia Wilde in 2020.

Appearing on the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast on Saturday, October 18, the Ted Lasso star, 51, opened up about his nine-year relationship with the actress and filmmaker, 42, and shared what he could have done “better.”

“I think it’s just flat-out communication,” he said. “I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel [and] how things make me feel.”

READ MORE: Jason Sudeikis reveals why dating feels different after Olivia Wilde split

Sudeikis admitted that he had a tendency of keeping his thoughts and feelings to himself. “If I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away,” he explained, calling it “unfair” to expect someone to be a “mind reader.”

The Emmy-winner also praised Wilde’s work, saying she’s “very good” at her job. “I’m thrilled for her, and I feel very fortunate doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said.

The former couple began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live party and got engaged in 2013, though they never tied the knot. They split in 2020.

The pair now co-parent their two children, son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, 10.

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis share friendly hug after messy split