Jason Sudeikis reveals why he nearly walked away from 'Ted Lasso' season 4

'Ted Lasso' season 4 premieres on August 5

Jason Sudeikis nearly walked away from Ted Lasso after season 3, despite being offered a reported $1 million per episode.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, July 21, the Emmy-winning actor revealed that money was never the reason he agreed to return for season 4.

Following the season 3 finale in 2023, Sudeikis believed Ted’s story had reached its natural conclusion. After all, the beloved coach had returned to Kansas to be with his son, while the journeys of Richmond’s other central characters had also wrapped up.

“That wasn’t a negotiation tactic,” Sudeikis, 50, explained. “The story was told. Ted went home to be with his son. I wasn’t going to have Ted uproot their life to justify the money truck. It made no sense to me.”

Despite his initial reluctance, the SNL alum eventually found a reason to revisit the character: Ted’s refreshingly positive outlook on life.

“It is infectious to play a character who sees the best in people and isn’t mad at the world for all its foibles and bullies and shadows,” Sudeikis said. “It’s not like I’m Daniel Day-Lewis, but it was good to live in that — to have that coursing through your brain and your body all day. It still is.”

Co-creator Brendan Hunt previously revealed the story jumps ahead three years, meaning plenty has changed since viewers last visited AFC Richmond.

The long-awaited fourth season premieres August 5 on Apple TV+ after a two-year break.