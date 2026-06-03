Jason Sudeikis reveals why dating feels different after Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis may be one of television’s most beloved romantics thanks to Ted Lasso, but in real life, the actor says he’s currently flying solo – and navigating the dating world with a very different set of priorities.

Appearing on the Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, the 50-year-old star offered a rare glimpse into his personal life nearly six years after his split from Olivia Wilde.

Asked what single life looks like these days, Sudeikis summed it up with two simple words: “Ups and downs.”

While he has not sworn off romance, he admitting the idea of juggling multiple relationships sounds more exhausting than exciting.

“I like being in relation to people,” Sudeikis explained. “I’m not at a point in my life where it feels good or fulfilling to date numerous people all at once. That feels daunting and overwhelming, especially with being a parent.”

And that’s where the rulebook changes.

Sudeikis, who shares son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, 9, with Wilde, made it clear that any future relationship comes second to fatherhood.

“There’s also a new thing of anyone I’m dating, that they are never number one on the callsheet, as the showbiz saying would go. The kids are,” he explained. “Even probably more so than myself.”

As for expanding his family? The answer is not a hard no.

“I would if I fell in love,” he said when asked about having more children.

The actor also could not resist bragging about his kids, calling them hilarious and revealing, “Oh my gosh, they’re so funny. They’re getting funnier and funnier as they go. Daisy’s been funny from jump.”

For now, it seems Sudeikis is embracing single life –with his children, a full cup, and maybe a little Ted Lasso optimism leading the way.