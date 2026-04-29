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Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis share friendly hug after messy split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis look surprisingly happy together in Los Angeles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 29, 2026

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis share friendly hug after messy split
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis share friendly hug after messy split 

Well, this is a plot twist nobody had on their celebrity bingo card.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis looked surprisingly chill during a reunion in Los Angeles this week – proving that sometimes exes really can graduate from courtroom headlines to friendly hugs.

The former couple, who split in 2020 after nearly a decade together, were spotted catching up on April 27 while co-parenting their two kids, Otis and Daisy. 

Olivia kept it casual in an all-white outfit and black sneaker, while Jason leaned fully into “cool dad at the farmer’s market” mode with cargo shorts and a Peanuts-themed sweatshirt.

And yes – there was an actual hug. In public. Without chaos.

Considering their history, fans definitely noticed.

The breakup was not exactly smooth sailing. Back in 2022, Olivia was famously served custody papers while presenting onstage at CinemaCon – a moment that instantly became Hollywood gossip history.

Then came the nanny drama, public accusation, and endless rumours involving Harry Styles.

But despite the noise, Olivia and Jason eventually found common ground.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting…” they previously said in a joint statement defending their family against claims made by their former nanny. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children…”

Olivia also shut down the idea that Harry caused the breakup.

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry,” she explained. “We officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

Now? The energy seems a lot less drama, a lot more divorced-but-functional.

Honestly, in Hollywood terms, that’s basically a fairy tale ending.

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