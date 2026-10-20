Andrew Garfield, Owen Thiele’s plane encounter gets glamorous sequel

Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele have a second run-in, but this time on a flight but at a star-studded event.

Over the weekend, the two actors posed for a photo together at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

In a new Instagram post on Monday, October 19, Thiele, 30, shared some highlights of his day from the Saturday, October 17 gala.

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The carousel begin with a shot of him and Garfield, 43, smiling with their arms around each other.

“had to take pics with my fans it was a lot but i’m grateful !” Thiele captioned the post.

He also thanked Giorgio Armani and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Adult star Garfield’s friendship is really taking off after that unforgettable flight.

For the unversed, on September 9, Thiele and the former Spider-Man star happened to be on the same flight from Los Angeles to New York City, when it had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque. N.M. actor Nick Robinson, Love Island USA‘s Dylan Wrona and singer Mark Ambor were also on the plane.

After the Delta Airlines flight landed in New Mexico, Thiele posted updates that went viral on social media.

In a captioned selfie at the time, he indicated the Artificial actor was on the flight. “If plane went down it would’ve said Andrew Garfield and others. Nick Robinson here too. Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson and others,” he wrote.

Thiele’s latest social media post featuring the Academy Museum Gala bits included a clip of Sabrina Carpenter seemingly greeting him on the red carpet, as well as shots of him chatting with fellow gala attendees Taylor Swift and Joey King and posing for a selfie with Emma Chamberlain and Hailey Bieber.

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