Taylor Swift makes major Hollywood Oscar move

Taylor Swift may not have an Oscar on her shelf just yet, but if Hollywood insiders are right, she could be making some very strategic moves toward one.

The pop superstar reportedly stole the spotlight at Saturday night’s Academy Museum Gala, performing for a crowd that included Steven Spielberg, Charlize Theron and Colman Domingo.

But according to sources, her biggest moment came after the music stopped.

“These people have Oscars, millions of dollars and enormous power,” a source told Rob Shutter.

“They’re impossible to impress. But Taylor walked into that room and suddenly everyone was desperate to meet her!”

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Swift performed her original Toy Story 5 song, I Knew It, I Knew You, alongside some of her biggest hits.

Yet the alleged behind-the-scenes charm offensive is what has sparked talk about a possible awards-season strategy.

“Taylor worked that room like a master politician,” a Hollywood insider shared.

“She was gracious, charming and made everyone feel special. By the end of the night, Hollywood was eating out of her hand!”

The report also claims Swift bought her own ticket and performed without a fee — a move insiders believe could help her win goodwill among industry heavyweights.

“She didn’t demand a paycheck or special treatment,” an insider revealed. “She understood the value of being there. That kind of class wins people over.”

With a potential Best Original Song nomination in the conversation, the timing has certainly raised eyebrows.

Still, there’s no guarantee that one glamorous evening will translate into Oscar gold.

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“Oscar campaigns are about goodwill,” a source explained. “Taylor just charmed the very people who could help make her an Academy Award winner!”

Swift might have arrived as music royalty, but could she be eyeing Hollywood’s biggest prize next?