Kylie Jenner gets sweet shout-out from Kendall after VS debut

Kylie Jenner gets sweet shout-out from Kendall Jenner after VS debut

Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut was made even more special by a heartwarming show of sisterly love from Kendall Jenner.

The elder sister proudly celebrated her younger sister’s big moment on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kendall, who is currently dating Jacob Elordi, shared a clip of Kylie’s runway walk with a caption that read, “my perfect baby sister [teary eyes emoji].”

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The affectionate message quickly caught Kylie’s attention, and the beauty mogul was more than ready to return the love.

Resharing Kendall’s post on her own Instagram Stories, Kylie wrote, “my big sister !!!!!” punctuated with nine teary-eyed emojis.

The love did not stop there.

Kendall also made sure to shower Kylie with praise in the comments section of her Instagram post.

She left a sweet message that read, “a gorgeous woman!!! [three white heart emojis].”

Kylie made her debut at the star-studded fashion show on Sunday, October 19, stepping onto the runway in a dazzling white Fantasy Bra valued at a reported $50 million.

While her runway debut was undoubtedly a major fashion moment, the exchange between the famous sisters offered fans a glimpse of their close bond beyond the cameras, flashing lights and high-end fashion shows.

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