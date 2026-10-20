Canada's oil-rich Alberta rejects independence bid as voters deliver major blow to separatists

Voters in Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that could have paved the way for independence, delivering a victory to Prime Minister Mark Carney amid growing tensions with the United States.

According to preliminary results released on Tuesday, October 20, around 76% of voters supported remaining part of Canada, while 24% backed taking the first step towards separation.

More than 1.8 million votes had been counted as the results emerged.

But did Alberta actually vote against becoming an independent country?

Not exactly.

The referendum held on Monday did not ask voters to approve independence immediately. Instead, it offered them a choice between remaining in Canada and beginning the legal process required to hold another, binding referendum on separation.

The distinction matters because even a victory for separatists would not have automatically created a new country.

Alberta, home to some of the world's largest oil reserves, has long witnessed tensions with Ottawa over energy policies, federal spending and control of natural resources.

The independence movement gained renewed attention as US President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested that Canada should become America's 51st state.

Carney welcomed the result, saying Albertans had chosen unity.

Premier Danielle Smith, who called the referendum despite opposing independence herself, also supported the decision to remain in Canada.

However, separatist leaders have vowed to continue their campaign.

The debate also involves Canada's Indigenous communities.

Earlier this year, an Alberta court blocked a separatist petition after finding that First Nations had not been properly consulted about the possible impact on their treaty rights.

Official referendum results are expected on October 29.