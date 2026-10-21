Kylie Jenner says she 'didn't really know how to say no' to VS Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner had her childhood dreams come true at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The reality star, 29, surprised fans when she walked out on the Victoria’s Secret runway in the Fantasy Bra on Sunday, October 18. The surprise had been in the works for months, and it was a true full-circle moment for Jenner.

“I just can’t believe I’m doing this. I don’t know if I knew what I was getting myself into,” she admitted as rehearsals kicked off, according to her YouTube vlog uploaded on Tuesday. “I know I can do it. I’ve been talking to some of the other girls, and they’re also freaking out. So, at least I’m not alone,” she noted.

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The Kylie Cosmetics founder then revealed that she was approached by Victoria’s Secret “months ago.”

“VS asked me to do this so long ago — months ago — and time just moved so fast. I didn’t really know how to say no,” she admitted.

The mom of two explained that the opportunity was “so special” for her, sharing that she “grew up watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows”

“Of course, how could anyone say no?” she reiterated, emphasising that she’s “grateful” for the experience.

“I want to look back on life and be like, ‘I did that,’” Jenner added.

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