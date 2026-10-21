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'Coronation Street' legend Eileen Mayers dies at 94

The news was shared along with a message remembering her long career and the many roles that the late icon played over the years

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Published October 21, 2026

The veteran actress was best known for portraying the part of factory worker Sheila Birtles
The veteran actress was best known for portraying the part of factory worker Sheila Birtles

Coronation Street star Eileen Mayers has passed away at the age of 94.

The veteran actress was best known for portraying the part of factory worker Sheila Birtles from 1960 until 1963 and then again in the early 1970s.

The news was shared along with a message remembering her long career and the many roles that the late icon played over the years.

An announcement in The Times read: 'Sheila Birtles in Coronation Street between 1960-63, she is now 'resting' for ever. God bless.'Eileen (née Mayers) died on 27th June 2026 aged 94. She took her final curtain call after an acting career which began aged 15 at the Oldham Repertory Theatre.'

READ MORE: 'Coronation Street' star dies at 84 after decades career in TV and film

She appeared in 161 episodes of Coronation Street across 13 years.

Eileen previously spoke about the controversy surrounding her exit in the documentary The Corrie Years.

Aside from Corrie she also starred in episodes of Keep It In The Family and I'm Not Bothered. 

Fans and celebrity friends have rushed to pay tribute to Eileen following news of her death.

READ MORE: 'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

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