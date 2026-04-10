'Coronation Street' star dies at 84 after decades career in TV and film

Angela Pleasence has passed away at the age of 84, her management agency has confirmed.

The news was shared along with a message remembering her long career and the many roles that the late icon played over the years.

Angela was a British actress who spent more than six decades working across television and film as she first appeared on Coronation Street in 1968, playing Monica Sutton.

However, it was a small role but it opened the door to a very long journey on screen.

Over time, the TV star became a familiar face on British TV and she appeared in popular shows like Doctor Who, The Bill, Casualty, Happy Valley and Whitechapel.

In Whitechapel, she had a regular role, which made her especially known to drama viewers.

Her work was not just limited to television as she also acted in films such as Gangs of New York, along with horror films like From Beyond the Grave, The Godsend and Symptoms.

The Symptoms 1974 star also appeared in A Christmas Carol, showing how different and wide her acting range was.

In Doctor Who, she played Queen Elizabeth I in The Shakespeare Code episode and later appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures.

These roles made her known to science fiction fans as well.

Angela’s agency said that she appeared in more than sixty screen roles and was never stuck in one type of character.