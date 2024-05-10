 

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

Sair Khan welcomed her first baby with partner Nathan Chilton

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Coronation Street star Sair Khan shares adorable photos of first born

Sair Khan, the Leeds-born actress, is embracing her motherhood journey with a sweet tribute.

The 36-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, 9 May to share adorable photos of her newborn.

In the carousel, the Coronation Street star can be seen holding the little one on her chest while posing for the photo.

The I'm a Celebrity alum penned down a detailed note in the caption sharing the ups and downs of her pregnancy journey.

Moreover, she gushed about her newborn by writing in the caption, “Our little boy is just marvelous. Very serious and curious about the world. He’s super strong.”

Sair mentioned that her labor experience was like a ‘rollercoaster’ and lasted for ‘22 hours’.

While detailing the labor she wrote, “How can I describe the labour experience… it was raw and primal and I’m glad I kept an open heart and no expectations because my gosh I had NO IDEA what a ride I was in for.”

Additionally, she gave a shout-out to all the new parents around the world, she wrote, “Massive respect to all the new Mama’s and Dad’s trying to get through those first few days and weeks.”

It is pertinent to mention, Sair gave birth to her first child just days after she announced her exit from the ITV soap.

