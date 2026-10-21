'Glee' reboot gets green light as Lea Michele, Jane Lynch express interest

A Glee reboot is officially in the works, bringing the beloved musical series back more than a decade after its finale.

Disney+ and Hulu announced on Wednesday, October 21, that the Ryan Murphy-created show has been picked up for a new series, following months of speculation about its return.

The original show premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons before ending in 2015. Its ensemble cast included Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer and Darren Criss, among others.

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In September, Murphy revealed he had already completed a script alongside longtime collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. He also said he had contacted around 10 original cast members, who were enthusiastic about the possibility.

Michele, who starred as Rachel Berry, expressed her interest in returning, telling E! News last month, “I love Glee. I will always love Glee. I love Ryan Murphy. [The show] just holds such a special place in my heart for me. So, I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.”

Jane Lynch, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, also shared her enthusiasm during her appearance on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast in September: “I haven’t heard anything bout that, but I’d be the first in line to do it.”

Sadly, OG cast members Cory Monteith, Naya River, and Mark Salling have since passed away.

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