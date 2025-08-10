'Glee' cast opens up about rewatching show after Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith's deaths

'Glee' stars Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz open up about rewatching show after costars deaths

Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz are opening up about rewatching the series after the death of their co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith.

Kevin and Jenna rewatched the series for their podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, where they discuss the behind-the-scenes elements and take a trip down memory lane.

The duo did a pod swap with the hosts of How Rude, Tanneritos! and shared how hard it was to rewatch the entire show after the death of two of their co-stars.

The actors shut down their first attempt at a rewatch after Riviera’s death in 2020. They found it tough to continue what the late actress started with her podcast Showmance.

Even then, it was emotional to rewatch the show due to the death of Monteith, who passed away during the fifth season of the show.

"I couldn't really listen to the songs he was singing on and it was just hard," Kevin said. "But watching it really helped me get through it."

While rewatching is made hard by the realization of loss, Kevin and Jenna have also felt that they can process their grief through it.

"It really is a gift that we get to watch this, and we got so many moments of how great they are as people shine through in their performances as characters," Kevin said. "Obviously it's hard. Some episodes are easier than others, but it has been another really nice surprise of doing all this."