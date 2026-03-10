Lea Michele celebrates milestone anniversary with husband Zandy Reich

Seven years later, and the love story is still very much on pitch-perfect harmony.

Lea Michele quietly celebrated a special milestone with husband Zandy Reich on march 9, marking seven years since they tied the knot.

And the actress-singer kept things sweet and simple on Instagram – posting a dreamy throwback of their 2019 wedding with a minimalist captiom: “7 (white heart emoji).”

The photo captures the couple walking hand in hand down the aisle during their outdoor ceremony in Northern California, both grinning like newlyweds who clearly knew they were onto something good.

Michele stunned in a custom strapless silk ball gown by Monique Lhuillier, while Reich kept it classic in a navy suit.

The guest list for their big day had some familiar faces too. Michele’s former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin attended, along with her Scream Queens castmate Emma Roberts. The ceremony itself was officiated by longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy.

At the time, newlyweds shared their excitement with People magazine, saying: "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

Recalling the proposal, Michele admitted: "I think the first thing I said to him was, ‘Stop joking around!’ So I was super surprised. Everyone said, ‘Try to be present because it’ll happen so quickly.’ Which I didn’t listen to at all and blacked out and I barely remember. We both blacked out and were like, ‘What? Did we say yes? Is this happening?’ ”

The couple share two kids — son Ever (5) and daughter Emery (1).