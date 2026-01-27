Ryan Murphy’s Kennedy ‘Love Story’ confirms release date, episode schedule

Ryan Murphy’s latest creation, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is set to be released on FX and Hulu soon.

As the title suggests, the miniseries based on the famous late couple’s highly publicised relationship will be out February 12.

While three episodes will be dropping in unison on the newly unveiled date, later chapters will be aired according to a weekly schedule, until the show’s finale on March 26.

Part of a new anthology from one of the best known modern pioneers of the format, Murphy’s Love Story “explores the undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship, and high-profile marriage of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century,” per its official premise.

The highly anticipated production stars relative newcomers — Paul Anthony Kelly as the Junior Kennedy, with Sarah Pidgeon stepping into the iconic shoes of the distinguished fashion publicist, Carolyn Bessette.

Naomi Watts, a Ryan Murphy regular by now, is also part of the cast as Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

While Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep’s daughter, will appear as Caroline Kennedy in the anthology series.

Notably, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette were a ‘90s power couple, reaching near-mythic status after their tragic deaths in a July 1999 plane crash.