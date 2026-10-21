Alexander Volkanovski to defend UFC title against undefeated Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi

Australian MMA star Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against undefeated Russian fighter Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 24.

The highly anticipated showdown will headline the event at Etihad Arena, with Volkanovski looking to hand his challenger the first defeat of his professional career.

However, Evloev has an impressive record of 20 wins and 0 losses, including 10 straight wins in the UFC. It's interesting to note that the 32-year-old Russian is the winner of all 10 UFC bouts at judges' decision, and has typically dominated his opponents through wrestling rather than ending them.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, has a professional record of 28 wins and four losses.

The 38-year-old Australian regained the featherweight title in 2025, and successfully defended it against Diego Lopes in Sydney earlier this year. But Saturday's bout is another game.

Evloev's relentless wrestling could test Volkanovski's ability to keep the fight standing, while the champion's striking experience may prove crucial against an opponent who has never been beaten.

However, the featherweight title will not be the only one that will be on the line. Petr Yan of Russia will take on bantamweight title defender Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in the co-main event, marking their third bout in the ongoing 1-1 rivalry.

UFC 333 will also host an encounter between heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Rizvan Kuniev, as well as a featherweight title fight between Aaron Pico and Losene Keita.