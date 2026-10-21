Israel's election may oust Netanyahu, but will it end aggression against other states?

Israelis will go to the polls in a pivotal election next week that could end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's long political career but which may not bring peace to the Middle East.

The October 27 election comes after years of conflict involving Iran, Gaza and Lebanon, with Netanyahu facing opposition from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot.

Regional experts say a new Israeli government is not likely to drop its military operation against Iran, though the outcome of the elections will determine who is in charge.

But why should Netanyahu's opponents be sticking with policies they have condemned?

The solution is the rise of a common understanding amongst the political and security circles in Israel.

The three priorities that Israel's leaders more and more agree on are:

To weaken Iran

To continue with military buffer zones beyond Israel's borders

To deter threats with force

The disagreements are mainly on the degree of intensity to be applied to those policies.

Coincidentally, the same division applies to the Palestinian issue as well.

Palestinian analyst Ghassan al-Khatib told Reuters that Israel's two main political blocs are still opposed to Palestinian statehood and to further settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

If the opposition comes to power, they would likely take a less aggressive stance in their foreign policy, although little is expected to change in the policies.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has suggested that Israel should focus more on striking first than responding to threats.

The election also poses a challenge for Gulf states, who oppose Israeli policies in the Palestinian territories but worry about the influence of Iran in the region.

Even if Netanyahu loses, the confrontation between Israel and Iran could continue under his successor.