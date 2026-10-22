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Michael Douglas fears of losing his charm amid Davina McCall's health battles

Davina McCall's husband, Michael Douglas revealed that he is planning to have a facelift

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Published October 22, 2026

Michael Douglas said the pressures of the past few years, including his wifes health battles and running his business, have have taken a toll on his overall appearance
Michael Douglas said the pressures of the past few years, including his wife's health battles and running his business, have have taken a toll on his overall appearance

Davina McCall's husband, Michael Douglas, has opened up about his fear of losing his charm, revealing that he is planning to have a facelift. 

The celebrity hairdresser, 53, who married the TV presenter, 59, last December, said the pressures of the past few years, including his wife's health battles and running his business, have have taken a toll on his overall appearance.

In the last three years, I have aged about ten years, and I can really see it,' Michael said on fashion designer Amanda Wakeley's Style DNA podcast on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Davina McCall reveals heart disease diagnosis: Five warning signs you should never ignore

[Davina] had a brain tumour, she had breast cancer, I've been fully running a business for the last four years, in an intense way. And I can see that it's really taking its toll in my face. It's started to really deteriorate.'

Michael added: 'Once the business journey's over, and me and Davina start to wind down a bit, I will get a little lower facelift.'

Pulling at the skin around his eyelids, he joked: 'This is almost like a labia, here. Look at that. So, yeah, we'll probably do a little cut round [the eyelids], and then start to look after my skin a little bit.'

His comments come after two particularly difficult years for Davina, who underwent surgery in November 2024 to remove a rare but benign brain tumour.

The growth was discovered during a health check connected to her menopause advocacy work. In April 2025, she announced that scans had confirmed the tumour had been completely removed.

READ MORE: Davina McCall praises Caprice for helping her navigate brain tumour diagnosis

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