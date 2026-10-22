Susanna Reid reveals truth behind her glamorous appearance

Susanna Reid also admitted that she doesn't drink much alcohol, which she believes helps contribute to her natural glow

Susanna Reid has confessed that she believes there is no harm in having 'tiny tweakments' to maintain her appearance.

The Good Morning Britain's busy schedule can sometimes leave her with fewer hours of sleep than she needs, making it important for her to take extra care of her skin alongside her regular beauty regime.

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Speaking up to Women & Home this week, Susanna revealed: 'It's difficult to know, isn't it, because obviously there are little things that I do, like I have tiny tweakments.

'I'm not going to pretend it's all entirely just natural ageing and it's everything's just natural.'

While she didn't specify exactly which tweakments she's had done, she did go into detail on some of the products she uses, saying: 'I use Aveeno moisturising cream, and I use that religiously day and night.

'I use Trinny's The Elevator neck cream because I think as we get older sometimes we can neglect our necks and so I use that.'

She also admitted that she doesn't drink much alcohol, which she believes helps contribute to her natural glow.

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