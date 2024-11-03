Susanna Reid shares two cents on ‘Strictly Come Dancing' bullying probe

Susanna Reid candidly talked about Strictly Come Dancing bullying probe on Sunday.

The BBC show came under the negative spotlight last year after Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington made claims against her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Later, the channel upheld six of the 17 complaints and apologised publicly to the actress, though Giovanni was cleared of the more serious allegations.

Now, in a new interview with The Times, the Good Morning Britain presenter, who appeared on the show in 2013 with her dance partner Kevin Clifton, talked about working with her dancing partner.

“I had such a great experience with him,” the 52-year-old star said.

Her interview comes after late last month when Susanna penned an emotional message to late singer Liam Payne's family live on the show.

During the instalment, the presenter and Richard Arnold, discussed the tragedy and shared that the singer's family are in their hearts.

Susanna, who is also a mother to two children said, “I want to send all our love to his family. What more can you say?"

She in the end, concluded, "They are in our hearts right now.”

The 31-year-old singer, who shot to fame after forming One Direction, passed away on October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.