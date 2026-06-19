Lee Andrews doubles down on Dubai story after Susanna Reid 'conman' remarks

Lee has now vowed to be make it onto the GMB sofa soon to 'thrash it out' with Susanna

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has called out Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid for allegedly calling him a conman.

On Wednesday's edition of GMB Susanna said 'I think my eyes just rolled out of my head' after hearing Lee's explanation as to why he was missing for a month in Dubai.

Lee has continued to refute reports that he was arrested over fraud allegations and thrown into Al Awir Central Prison, claiming instead that he was captured at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.

The controversy began when the self-proclaimed billionaire failed to join Katie on GMB last month.

Lee has now vowed to be make it onto the GMB sofa soon to 'thrash it out' with Susanna.

In a new Instagram video posted on Thursday, in which he tagged GMB and his wife, Lee asked: 'So, what is Susanna Reid rolling her eyes at?'

'I'm not going to comment on that because obviously I'll go onto the sofa with Katie at some point and we'll thrash it out and then she can be as forthcoming as she likes.'

Despite saying he would save his reply for the GMB sofa, Lee went on to call for Susanna, who has been presenting on the ITV show for 12 years, to lose her job.

'To actually judge me without any evidence and calling me a conman is ridiculous, she should lose her job for that Susanna,' he continued.

'You're prejudging, you're prejudice towards me without any solid evidence other than an ex is coming forward with a story, and that's all it is.'

'If you're an investigative journalist then surely you should know that.'

Lee then doubled down on his claims he was taken at gunpoint, insisting: 'I'll say it one more time, the national guard that took me in the beginning, they have guns and they don't register you as being arrested, they can just take you and hold you, which is what happened.'

'Anywhere in the world you go to an airport and they have guns, they were patrolling the border and they took me and not in the best way either, it wasn't the best experience.

'From there they held me in a state security, so I transferred from a jail, the most worse, horrific place I've ever seen.'

Lee was released from prison last week and shared an emotional reunion with Katie who flew out to meet him on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lee has been ordered o pay off his debts within 14 days or risk being sent back to prison.