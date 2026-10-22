Jennifer Lopez's romance with Brett Goldstein raises red flags

Is Jennifer Lopez already imagining wedding bells with Brett Goldstein?

Insiders claim the singer may be getting ahead of herself in her reported new romance with the Ted Lasso star — and friends are said to be worried.

According to Rob Shutter, what’s supposedly a causal relationship has Lopez, 57, thinking about a much bigger future with Goldstein, 46.

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“Jennifer is obsessed. She’s convinced Brett could be the one,” an insider noted. “They’ve barely started dating, and she’s already planning their future. She will never learn!”

The pair reportedly grew close while filming Netflix’s Office Romance, but sources suggest their very different lifestyles could complicate things.

“Brett is a normal British bloke. Jennifer travels with an entire entourage,” a source explained. “He wants a girlfriend, not an entire Hollywood production!”

And while one might be enjoying the early stages of a romance, the other is allegedly already thinking about what comes next.

“Brett thinks they’re having fun. Jennifer thinks it’s destiny,” an insider shared. “She’s already talking about spending time in London. He’s nowhere near that stage!”

The claims have reportedly left friends concerned that Lopez could be heading down a familiar road after her high-profile relationships with Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony.

“Different man, same movie,” a source said. “Jennifer falls hard, moves fast and expects forever. Even Ben, who loves attention, couldn’t handle the circus!”

Of course, these are claims from unnamed sources, and neither Lopez nor Goldstein has publicly confirmed the alleged relationship expectations.

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Still, if the reports are true, the big question is whether this romance is simply moving at different speeds — or whether another Hollywood love story is getting ahead of itself.

What do you think? Is Jennifer a hopeless romantic, or should she take things slowly this time?