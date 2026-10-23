Barbara Palvin opens up about postpartum reality after Victoria’s Secret buzz

Barbara Palvin is opening her heart about the realities of new motherhood with honest postpartum journey confessions after returning to the Victoria’s Secret runway.

In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a series of intimate family photographs, the model reflected on the love, sacrifices and support that have helped her through this new chapter of life.

“It really does take a village,” she wrote, expressing her gratitude to everyone who supported her. “I couldn’t have done this without you.”

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid keeps Barbara Palvin hyped up after Victoria's Secret show

The photographs offered a tender glimpse into her life away from the spotlight, beginning with a picture of her baby daughter, Sylvie, lying on her stomach in a romper adorned with angel wings.

Other moments showed Palvin's husband, Dylan Sprouse, feeding their little girl, Sylvie's grandfather helping the new assemble her cot.

While Palvin's return to the Victoria’s Secret runway marked a significant professional moment, she was keen to highlight the reality behind all the glam.

She offered a particularly candid glimpse behind the scenes, sharing a mirror selfie of herself using a breast pump, seemingly backstage during the fashion show.

“A huge thank you to @victoriassecret for embracing me exactly where I am in my postpartum journey and making me feel so beautiful and confident,” she wrote before recalling, “I mean, we were literally sewing nursing pads into my bras backstage! [laughing emoji] A little reminder of the reality behind all the glam.”

It was an honest admission as Palvin was navigating the same practical demands that many breastfeeding mothers experience even while preparing to walk one of fashion's most high-profile runways.

Her message was not about presenting an idealised picture of bouncing back after childbirth. Instead, it was about acknowledging the reality behind the spectacle.

Additional photographs in the carousel, captured family and friends gathering around the baby, alongside affectionate moments of Palvin gazing lovingly at her daughter.

The Proud mother also acknowledges the privilege that came with her return to work, using her own experience to highlight the challenges faced by mothers who have far fewer options.

“Mothers deserve more time, more support, and more choices,” she wrote.

“One thing I really want to say is that every postpartum journey looks different, and none of us should ever feel the need to compare,” Palvin continued. “What you saw on that runway was me all dolled up, but my everyday postpartum reality looks very different.”

It was an important message in an era when social media can make motherhood appear effortlessly beautiful, with carefully selected photographs sometimes obscuring the exhaustion, uncertainty and emotional adjustments that accompany life with a newborn.

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin gets shout out from excited husband after VS return