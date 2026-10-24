Wrestling legend Ric Flair taken to hospital after fall outside bar with head injuries

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair was taken to a Florida hospital after falling outside a Tampa bar on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Flair, 77, was at a Tampa bar when he stepped outside and fell, leaving him with facial injuries and a possible concussion.

TMZ reported that Flair cut his head and eye, which was bleeding, and was shifted into an ambulance.

In a post on his Instagram, Flair gave an update on the scare, writing, “Unfortunately I am dealing with a blood clot in my leg, and my doctors have limited my travel to 3-4 hours. Seattle falls outside that range, and as disappointed as I am, I have to put my health and recovery first.

Flair, born as Richard Morgan Fliehr, announced the situation during an apology for having to cancel his appearance at Washington State Horror Con.

The former pro wrestler added he will have a procedure to remove the affected vein, which will allow him to once again travel abroad.

“Blood clots are extremely serious and can be life-threatening,” Flair continued.

“We have seen this recently with Jalen Hurts and the complications involving blood clots in his lungs. It is a reminder that this is not something to take lightly, and I must follow medical advice,” Flair added.

Flair debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and was a brief part of Sting’s final professional match at AEW Revolution, where Sting and Darby Allin faced the Young Bucks.

He has been the eight times World Championship Wrestling world heavyweight champion, a National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion nine times and a WWE champion twice during his trailblazing career.

Flair was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 as a singles wrestler and as a member of the Four Horsemen in 2012.