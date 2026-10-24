Jay z, Beyonce’s daughter plays piano as dad celebrates major milestone

JAY-Z turned his JAŸ-Z 30 celebration into a memorable family moment.

On Friday night, October 23, the proud father welcomed his 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, onstage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she showcased her piano skills during performances of The Story of O.J. and Dead Presidents.

The surprise appearance came during the opening night of the rapper’s two-night Los Angeles engagement, celebrating 30 years of his influential music career and the legacy of his 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

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Blue Ivy also played during Dead Presidents, another song connected to her father’s early career.

Her piano rendition demonstrated a different side of her musical abilities, moving beyond the dancing performances that have introduced her to stadium audiences alongside her mother, Beyoncé.

The appearance was not Blue Ivy’s first time joining her father onstage. In July 2026, she played piano during Feelin’ It at JAY-Z’s anniversary concert at Yankee Stadium, where Beyoncé also made an appearance.

Prior to the latest appearance, Blue Ivy made her stage debut alongside her famous mom during the Renaissance World Tour in Paris in 2023, dancing to My Power and Black Parade.

She later appeared throughout portions of her mother’s 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour, performing choreography and taking on increasingly prominent roles during the shows.

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