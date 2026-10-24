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Vanessa Feltz rules out YouTube collaboration with Holly Willoughby despite friendship

Vanessa's comments come after she was spotted enjoying a night at the opera in London with former 'This Morning' host Holly earlier this week

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Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Vanessa Feltz and Holly Willoughby have recently launched their respective YouTube series
Vanessa Feltz and Holly Willoughby have recently launched their respective YouTube series

Vanessa Feltz and Holly Willoughby have recently launched their respective YouTube series, but both are reportedly struggling to attract viewers.

Although the presenters share a close bond both on and off screen, Vanessa has revealed that she has no plans to collaborate with her former TV co-star Holly Willoughby.

‘A collab? I don’t know. I think that would be weird,’ Vanessa, 64 – who launched her series, At Home With Vanessa, in August admitted. 

‘But I wish her every possible success, and I know she feels the same about me, so that’s great.’ 

READ MORE: Vanessa Feltz receives love from Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond after TV goodbye

Speaking at the Attitude Awards, Vanessa revealed that she had a dinner date planned with Holly soon and that the pair had been exchanging encouraging messages.

‘She’s left me a voice note which says, “Sisters are doing it for themselves.” I thought that was absolutely great,’ Vanessa adds to Closer. ‘She’s a very good friend.’ 

Vanessa's comments come after she was spotted enjoying a night at the opera in London with former This Morning host Holly earlier this week.

Holly recently made a return to the spotlight when she launched her YouTube series Together and presented an award at the National Television Awards.

YouTube series Together follows her previous role presenting Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt in 2025.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby on ‘precious friendships’ amid ongoing This Morning scandal

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