Friday Jun 16, 2023
Holly Willoughby on 'precious friendships' amid ongoing This Morning scandal

Holly Willoughby is talking about friendship goals amid the ongoing This Morning scandal.

After appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, straight-talking agony aunt Vanessa fielded calls from viewers on their friendship concerns.

Handing out advice to one caller in particular, the presenter, 62, warned that sometimes 'we look back' at friends we've lost and 'wish we hadn't'.

The caller explained: 'I've been friends with a group of friends for quite a long time and I've actually said no for the first time to plans and now since then they've not spoken to me.

'They normally call and normally text but they've disowned me.'

Vanessa said: 'Oh! That does sound really odd - maybe they felt rejected, you can never quite tell how someone will interpret something you do in a nice way with no ill will at all.

'If I was you, I would give them a bell and say "I didn't want to come that time but I certainly want to come next time" and invite them round for an evening in the sunshine.

Holly chimed in, saying: 'So keep it light.' Vanessa added: 'Friendships are so precious,' as Holly echoed: 'Yeah.'

The TalkTV star continued: 'When we lose friends throughout our life, sometimes we look back and wish we hadn't. So don't let that happen.'

It comes after Vanessa defended Holly earlier this week, insisting that the TV star is 'really kind'.

