Megan Fox's calculated reaction to MGK, Dakota Johnson's dating laid bare

Machine Gun Kelly may be getting closer to Dakota Johnson, and according to a new report, his ex Megan Fox isn’t exactly losing sleep over it.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 40, is reportedly relieved that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is exploring a new romance rather than trying to revive their relationship.

A source told Page Six on Friday, October 23, that Megan has no desire to get back together with the musician and hopes he finds happiness elsewhere.

Read More: Megan Fox 'done' with Machine Gun Kelly as rapper moves on with Dakota Johnson

Apparently, MGK had continued trying to catch her attention after their split, even leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts.

In March, he raised eyebrows by commenting on one of her photos: “Stoked I have your phone number.”

But if the latest report is accurate, those attempts aren’t changing Megan’s mind.

“Megan isn’t just unbothered by MGK dating Dakota — she’s actually relieved he’s moving on,” the source told the outlet, adding that she “doesn’t want to keep revisiting their relationship.”

The insider also claimed Megan has nothing against Dakota and wishes the rumoured couple well.

The former partners, who began dating in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022, split in late 2024.

They welcomed daughter Saga in March 2025 and are reportedly continuing to co-parent.

Meanwhile, MGK and Dakota, 37, have fueled romance speculation since being spotted together in New York City in September.

Their outings have reportedly included a visit to mutual friend Taylor Swift’s apartment and more recent time together in Los Angeles.

Read More: Dakota Johnson, MGK get closer with secret dates and dark humour

A source previously told People magazine that the pair were growing closer, although they hadn’t officially defined their relationship.

Neither has publicly confirmed they’re dating.