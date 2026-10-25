Kris Jenner reportedly in no mood to settle Kanye West feud

Kanye West and Kris Jenner apparently aren’t heading for a family reunion anytime soon.

A new report suggests the tension between them remains firmly in place.

Despite Kim Kardashian reportedly having kind words for her ex-husband in her upcoming biography, Citizen Kim, a source told In Touch that Kanye still blames Kris for the breakdown of his marriage.

Read More: Kanye West's explosive argument with Kris Jenner revealed

"Kanye has said the most heinous things about Kris, both publicly and privately, yet somehow, she's the bad guy," the source claimed.

"He's convinced himself that she's the reason his marriage to Kim fell apart, that she was behind the scenes secretly sabotaging the whole time, turning Kim against him."

The rapper, 49, previously targeted his former mother-in-law on social media during his marriage to Kim, 46. In since-deleted tweets from 2020, he even alleged that Kris tried to get him "locked up" during a mental health episode.

Now, the insider claimed Kanye has no interest in repairing their relationship.

"Considering the hell he put everyone through, it's pretty rich he's somehow shifted all the blame to Kris, but she's enemy number one for him right now," the source said.

"He's saying he doesn't want anything to do with her."

And don't expect an apology to fix things overnight.

"Even a groveling apology from Kris probably wouldn't satisfy him," the source added. "Not that she would ever offer one. She washed her hands of him a long time ago."

Still, the source claimed Kris once genuinely cared about Kanye and tried to help him, even as their relationship deteriorated.

Read More: Kris Jenner shocks with Father's Day tribute to Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, and Tristan Thompson

"She hates that things have become so ugly, but she's not chasing after him to make peace. She's just relieved Kim isn't married to him anymore."

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.