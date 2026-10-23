Katie Price makes telling move as Kieran Hayler is cleared of assault charges

Hayler was cleared of three counts of rape, sexual assault and four alternative charges of sexual activity with a child

What is Katie Price up to?

Former glamour model,48, who previously confirmed that she had split from her husband, Lee Andrews, has been spotted wearing her wedding ring again.

The mother-of-five caught everyone's attention when she stepped out with her son Harvey, 24, on Thursday, sparking speculation that the former couple may be back on better terms.

READ MORE: Lee Andrews 'refuses to divorce' Katie Price as he threatens to expose her dark secrets

The reconciliation rumours have also been fuelled by Lee, who was spotted wearing his wedding ring in posts on his social media pages.

He has also refollowed his estranged wife on Instagram.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Katie was reportedly said to have texted Lee last month to tell him she wanted to split after discovering that he had just £2.2 in his bank account, allegedly pretending to be a millionaire.

Lee is currently following Katie on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Katie's ex husband Kieran Hayler, 39, was cleared of charges related to the alleged rape and secual accault of a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

Kieran had been accused of sexually assaulting and raping the schoolgirl in West Sussex in 2016.

Hayler was cleared of three counts of rape, sexual assault and four alternative charges of sexual activity with a child.

READ MORE: Katie Price makes surprising confession amid ex's assault trial