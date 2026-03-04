 
'Kim Possible' voice actress Christy Carlson Romano shares cancer update

The former Disney star, 43, announced that she tested positive for cancer last month

March 04, 2026

Romano shares a positive update as she navigates her health battle
Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano is navigating a frightening health battle.

Last month, the Kim Possible voice actress announced that she tested positive for cancer, promising fans she’d keep them updated as she gets more information.

“I've got my initial tests back, and it is definitely better than what I initially feared,” Romano, 41, shared in an Instagram video posted on March 2, adding that she still has more tests to take and will see an oncologist this week.

The Even Stevens star noted that she’s had “two very significant health scares” over the past few years. “I think the universe has been showing me that I need to take my health seriously,” she noted.

The mom of two shared that she’s been writing a lot, something that has been very cathartic. “So I decided I would launch a Substack,” she said, “and that way, I would be able to document my lifestyle change journey, and also just musings.”

Romano said she’s not concerned with algorithms or sponsorships, noting, “It’s just going to be me.”

Earlier this year, Romano and her husband decided to undergo testing because of her family history; both of her parents had cancer, and her father and grandmother died from the disease.

Growing emotional, Romano expressed, “It’s time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it’s in God’s hands — most of it.” 

