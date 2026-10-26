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'Pretty Little Liars' stars Lucy Hale and Ian Harding reunite for new movie

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding recreate 'Pretty Little Liars' scene for new movie '12 Dates of Christmas'

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Published October 26, 2026

Pretty Little Liars stars Lucy Hale and Ian Harding reunite for new movie
'Pretty Little Liars' stars Lucy Hale and Ian Harding reunite for new movie

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding are channeling their Pretty Little Liars romance into their new Christmas movie — but with a more appropriate age gap.

Hale, 37, and Harding, 40, are reuniting for a new Christmas movie, 12 Dates of Christmas. To promote the film, the duo recreated a poster from their time on the hit teen drama. Hale, who played Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, shared the side-by-side image with Harding, who portrayed her love interest Ezra Fitz, on Instagram.

“A little older and wiser but the same two idiots!” Hale wrote. “Like really sooon. Info sooon,”they captioned the post.

READ MORE: Lucy Hale fuels 'Pretty Little Liars' reboot hopes with promising update

The reunion is a treat for viewers who followed Aria and Ezra’s complicated relationship throughout the Freeform series’ seven-season run, which lasted from 2010 to 2017.

The pair’s romance began under unusual circumstances. Aria met Ezra at a bar after returning to Rosewood, only to discover the next morning that the man she had connected with was actually her new high school English teacher, Mr. Fitz.

Their relationship became one of the show’s most prominent storylines, one that has drawn some backlash in recent years. 

READ MORE: 'Pretty Little Liars' star Ian Harding hints at big screen reunion with Lucy Hale

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