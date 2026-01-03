Lucy Hale rings in 2026 with major milestone: ‘Greatest gift’

Lucy Hale kicked off 2026 with a major personal milestone.

The Pretty Little Liars alum celebrated four years of sobriety with the start of the new year.

In an Instagram post on Friday, January 2, the 36-year-old American actress and singer marked the occasion with an inspiring message and a series of photos and videos from the past year.

She began the captioned, writing, “4 years ago, I reached a very dark chapter and my personal rock bottom. It’s wild to say, but that ended up being the greatest gift and biggest turning point in my life.”

“The path hasn’t always been smooth. There’s been pain, discomfort, loneliness, and deep self-confrontation,” The Hating Game actress continued. “But sobriety handed me back my life. I am deeply grateful for every single moment that has brought me to this point.”

Drawing from her own experiences, she offered a few tips for overcoming struggles, saying, “there is always a chance to begin again. Keep going. Keep speaking your truth. Ask for help. And remember that [you] are so worthy of a life you’re proud of. Your existence matters, and so does the story you carry. It DOES get better [red heart emoji].”

“I’ve realized that darkness isn’t always something to fear. It’s often the very thing that leads us toward the light,” the A Nice Girl Like You actress added before signing off. “Lucy x.”

The note was penned alongside a carousel, which captured several of her sweet memories from 2025.

Notably, Hale has been vocal about her battles with alcohol addiction. She decided to get sober in 2022.