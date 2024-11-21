'Pretty Little Liars' star Ian Harding hints at big screen reunion with Lucy Hale

Ian Harding hints at a reunion with his Pretty Little Liars co-star Lucy Hale.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Ian expressed his excitement to star alongside Lucy, calling it an “amazing” idea.

The actor, currently starring in Hallmark+’s Holidazed, said, “I’d love to work with Troian [Bellisario] or Shay [Mitchell] again, and obviously Lucy [Hale]. There's so much of a fan base there.”

“I think it's got to be very specific, but a holiday rom-com with Lucy Hale? That'd be amazing!” he added.

Additionally, Ian expressed his gratitude for the show which ended in 2017.

He said, “I'm grateful that the rabid fan base has grown up a little bit,” adding that people “recognize” him from the show.

“A lot of times it's just the casual glance where somebody recognizes me, or they'll just come up and say like, ‘Hey, I was a big fan of that show.’ And they shake your hand and then you keep walking,” the Office Uprising star stated.

Moreover, Ian expressed his surprise at young fanbase of the show, saying, “You get new fans, but they're 12 years old and you're like, ‘We wrapped when you were five, how does that work?’”