Princess Andre wants to become 'British Kylie Jenner' with US expansion

Princess Andre has already made a name of herself in the UK, particularly through her reality show, The Princess Diaries, and her social media work

Princess Andre is setting her sights high her career, hoping to reach new heights and become the 'British Kylie Jenner.

For those unfamiliar, the 19-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre has already made a name of herself in the UK, particularly through her reality show, The Princess Diaries, and her social media work.

She has also appeared on Celebrity Race Across The World with her 21-year-old brother, Junior, amassed one million Instagram followers, and become a regular fixture on major red carpets.

READ MORE: 'Celebrity Race Across' first trailer features Princess, Junior Andre in daring stunt

However, it has now been reported that Princess has set her sights on conquering the US market next year.

This weekend, a source revealed that she wants to take her cosmetics brand, By Princess, to America and give billionaire Kylie, 29, a run for her money.

The insider said: 'Princess is a smart cookie and her goal is global domination, make no mistake about it.'

They added to The Sun: 'She is going to America next summer, that's already planned and she will be spending a fair bit of time over there.

'It's a big country and takes real commitment and time to crack, but Princess isn't afraid of hard work and it's always been her dream to break America.

'The blueprint for her and her team is to make her Britain's answer to Kylie Jenner, and she is laser focused on making that a reality.'

They added that the plan is for her to spend some time in the US in 2027 to meet beauty retailers and take on some media appearances – before launching her range in US stores the year after next.

READ MORE: Iconic story behind Kylie Jenner's $50 million look