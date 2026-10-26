Jim Davidson makes first official appearance with beauty Queen girlfriend Maria

As for their looks, Maria, 60, looked stunning in a red sequin gown, while Jim,72, was dressed to the nines for the occasion

Jim Davidson has stepped out with his new girlfriend, Maria Rice-Mundy, as they enjoyed their first official night out together on Sunday night.

The couple attended the Water Rats annual ball and were seen outside the Royal Lancaster hotel in central London together.

As for their looks, Maria, 60, looked stunning in a red sequin gown, while Jim,72, was dressed to the nines for the occasion.

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The Water Rats Annual Ball is an annual star-studded charity gala hosted by the Grand Order of Water Rats, the historic British entertainment industry fraternity and charitable organization founded in 1889.

And speaking to the Daily Mail on Monday, Jim insisted that this is not a rebound romance following his split from ex Tash, 49, which was reported to be in September.

He said: 'This is not a rebound at all. My ex, Tash and I broke up long before it was actually reported and it was on and off for a while.

'What I like about Maria is that there are no rules. We are not getting engaged, we are not about to elope and we are not putting labels on things.

'She is the oldest woman I've dated and I am the oldest man she's dated. We've been friends for many years and we have a laugh together. We get along great and we're just happy going forward together.'

Maria was recently crowned Ms Great Britain Classic 2026 and Jim said she 'certainly turned a few heads' on their night out together.

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