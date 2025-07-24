 
Geo News

Pete Davidson gets real about the shift in his comedy

'Saturday Night Live' alum Pete Davidson reportedly got sober in September 2024

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Pete Davidson goes unfiltered about his performance as a comedian
Pete Davidson goes unfiltered about his performance as a comedian

Pete Davidson feels he wasn't a "very good" comedian after getting sober.

The former Saturday Night Live host, 31, made the admission in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“That's what I was nervous about because I was like maybe I'm not very good, or maybe I was so high, I thought I was good,” he shared when the host asked if he noted a difference in his performances after embracing sobriety.

Fallon joked, “You were like, ‘I want to see if I really did this?’ I have pictures, but I don't know,” at which Davidson laughed and acknowledged that sobriety has made audience laughter feel more real.

“I'm weirdly sharper and more aware, so it's more fun,” Davidson said of his post-sobriety phase..

“Enjoying it more,” Fallon added, to which Davidson said, “Yeah, when people laugh, you feel it as opposed to just sitting… so high, sitting there.”

In January, a source told People Magazine that Davidson had “been sober since September [2024] and gained twenty pounds.”

Davidson, who is now expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, previously also checked into a wellness facility in July 2024 after also seeking treatment to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder in 2023.

The comedian has also spent $200,000 to undergo the process of having his multiple tattoos removed from his body as part of his transformation.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's daughter was with him in water during tragic drowning
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's daughter was with him in water during tragic drowning
Jenna Ortega speaks out about her public image
Jenna Ortega speaks out about her public image
'Euphoria' ropes in Hans Zimmer for season 3 score
'Euphoria' ropes in Hans Zimmer for season 3 score
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey