Pete Davidson gets real about the shift in his comedy

Pete Davidson goes unfiltered about his performance as a comedian

Pete Davidson feels he wasn't a "very good" comedian after getting sober.

The former Saturday Night Live host, 31, made the admission in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“That's what I was nervous about because I was like maybe I'm not very good, or maybe I was so high, I thought I was good,” he shared when the host asked if he noted a difference in his performances after embracing sobriety.

Fallon joked, “You were like, ‘I want to see if I really did this?’ I have pictures, but I don't know,” at which Davidson laughed and acknowledged that sobriety has made audience laughter feel more real.

“I'm weirdly sharper and more aware, so it's more fun,” Davidson said of his post-sobriety phase..

“Enjoying it more,” Fallon added, to which Davidson said, “Yeah, when people laugh, you feel it as opposed to just sitting… so high, sitting there.”

In January, a source told People Magazine that Davidson had “been sober since September [2024] and gained twenty pounds.”

Davidson, who is now expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, previously also checked into a wellness facility in July 2024 after also seeking treatment to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder in 2023.

The comedian has also spent $200,000 to undergo the process of having his multiple tattoos removed from his body as part of his transformation.