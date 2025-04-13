Mickey Rourke exits ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Mickey Rourke just exited Celebrity Big Brother after being warned.

On the set of the show, producers warned him of the inappropriate language he was using that ultimately led to him parting ways.

As per Variety, the Sin City star agreed to leave on Saturday, April 21, after a disagreement he had with fellow housemate, Chris Hughes.

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother told the outlet:

"Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.”

Previously, the Oscar-nominated celebrity had also received a warning for making inappropriate comments towards another housemate, Jojo Siwa.

On the April 9 episode, Rourke asked Siwa is she liked boys or girls to which she replied, "Girls. My partner is non-binary."

"If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore," he said to which the former Disney child said, "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

This also comes after Bella Thorne opened up about her “humiliating” experience from working with Mickey Rourke as her co-star on the 2020 thriller, Girl.